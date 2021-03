MT. HEALTHY, Ohio — Police are asking the public for help locating a 36-year-old woman who went missing from her Mt. Healthy home Wednesday afternoon.

Cecilia Abbey is believed to be a passenger in a black Nissan sedan. She stands 5-foot-5, weighs about 130 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing pink pants and a pink hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Mt. Healthy Police Department at (513) 728-3183 or (513) 825-2280.