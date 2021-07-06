Police: Man found suffering gunshot wounds in Mt. Healthy has died

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — A man died Monday night after police found him suffering multiple gunshot wounds in Mount Healthy, the city's police department said Tuesday morning.

According to a news release, officers responded around 10 p.m. Monday to the 7800 block of Clovernook Avenue for a report of a man lying on the ground in a parking lot. Investigators believe the man was sitting in his car when another man approached, at which point he got out of the vehicle. The second individual then fired at the first before running from the scene.

First responders transported the victim to University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he later died from his injuries, police said.

Investigators are searching for the suspect, whom they described as a Black male in his upper 20s with a pronounced limp, the release indicated. They believe he was wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts and black gym shoes at the time of the incident.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is assisting Mt. Healthy Police in the investigation, which remained ongoing Tuesday morning.

Police did not release the identity of the victim, pending notification of family.

Investigators asked anyone with any information about the incident to call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

