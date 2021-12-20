Mt. Healthy schools close, cancel exams due to illnesses

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — Mt. Healthy City Schools will be closed the rest of the week due to a high number of illness, according to a statement on the district's official Facebook page.

The district is also canceling first semester exams, which were scheduled for this week. In a reply on its Facebook page, the district said first semester exam scores will be determined by taking averages of the first and second quarter grades for each student.

This is the second time in two weeks the district has had to close early. The high school closed early on Dec. 10 due to a high number of teacher absences.

The district will reopen after winter break on Wed. Jan. 5. The district was scheduled to go on winter break on Thursday, Dec. 23.

