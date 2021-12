MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — Mt. Healthy High School dismissed classes on Friday at noon, according to the school's website.

"Due to a high number of teachers absent today, Mt. Healthy High School will have an early dismissal at 12 p.m.," the school's statement said. "Students will return to school on Monday, Dec. 13."

The statement said only students in grades 9 through 12 would be dismissed early. All students have the option to remain in school until the end of the day.