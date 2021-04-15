Mt. Healthy Police search for missing 15-year-old boy

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — The Mt. Healthy Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old boy reported missing since Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the boy, Geshaun Miller, was last seen entering a silver GMC Envoy with an unknown temporary tag Wednesday. He may be with his non-custodial mother, Lisa Williams.

Miller stands 5-foot-6, weighs 125 pounds and was last seen wearing black pants and a black hoodie.

Anyone with information about Miller's whereabouts is asked to call the Mt. Healthy Police Department at (513) 728-3183.