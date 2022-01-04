Mt. Healthy Junior and Senior High Schools remote over COVID-19 cases

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio — Students at Mt. Healthy Junior and Senior High Schools will learn remotely the rest of the week, according to a social media post from the district.

Students can pick up computers by driving down the one-way alley by the cafeteria between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

The move to remote learning does not affect students at North Elementary, South Elementary or the Early Learning Center, but elementary students will be able to pick up take-home computers on Wednesday.

The district cited a significant amount of COVID-19 cases and quarantines at the Junior and Senior High schools as the reason for the move to virtual learning. It did not highlight any longer term plans if cases persist.

On Tuesday, Ohio broke its record for COVID-19 hospitalizations for the 6th day in a row. The state reported more than 6,200 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Tuesday alone.

COVID patients in Ohio account for 24.6% of all hospitalizations. They include 1,305 in intensive care and 842 on ventilators.

Ohio reported 20,411 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the 21-day average to 14,101, according to data from the Ohio Department of Health.