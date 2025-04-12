FBI, officials investigating 'handmade explosive device' that detonated in Miami Township

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and FBI are investigating after a "handmade explosive device" detonated in Miami Township early Saturday morning, Miami Township Fire and EMS said.

Fire officials said crews responded to a report of smoke after a loud explosion was heard along the Great Miami River in the 5000 block of East Miami River Road, which is a couple blocks away from Miami Township Fire Department Station 69.

Crews found a "handmade explosive device" in a wooded area that had detonated. Fire officials did not give any specifics about the explosive.

Officials have also not said if they know who placed the explosive device in the woods or how it was detonated.

Fire officials are asking people to stay away from the area as the FBI and sheriff's office investigate.