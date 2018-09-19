Man killed in Crosby Township crash, deputies say

CROSBY TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- A man was killed in a crash on New Haven Road Wednesday.

A 41-year-old driver and his 46-year-old passenger, James Warr, were driving eastbound in the 9600 block of New Haven Road when the 1997 Ford F150 went off the right side of the road, down an embankment and hit a large tree, according to a news release from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

The two men had a verbal altercation just before the crash, deputies said.

Neither man was wearing a seatbelt, deputies said. Warr, of Harrison, was killed.

Deputies don't believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. The incident is still under investigation.