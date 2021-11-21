Man shot to death in Lincoln Heights Saturday morning

LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio — A man was shot to death on Lindale Court in Lincoln Heights on Saturday morning, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Police were called to the 1100 block of Lindale Ct. at around 11:36. a.m. and found 18-year-old Gregory Thompson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Thompson was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said there are no witnesses to the shooting and the investigation is still underway. Police have not released any information about a possible suspect.

Anyone who may have information about the shooting can call 513.352.3040.