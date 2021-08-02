Lincoln Heights working with police, community to plant seeds of change

LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio — After the Sunday morning murder of 54-year-old Bruce W. Nixon and the subsequent arrest of 30-year-old Jamol Morris in connection with that murder, Lincoln Heights community members spoke out about how the community is working to foster change in the neighborhood.

"We got green peppers, cucumbers, cabbage," said William Farley, a community activist, while showing off the community garden, created to teach children in the neighborhood how to garden.

The garden is an attempt to plant seeds that grow not just into produce, but into a better place for the people who live in the area.

"We're trying to change that stereotype and bring a positive narrative to the situation," said Farley.

Farley said he doesn't want Nixon's murder to overshadow the work he and others are doing for their community.

On Tuesday, law enforcement will join community members for "National Night Out," an event meant to prevent crimes from happening by building trust with the people who live there

"In addition to just meeting the officers, maybe you meet more people in the community you didn't know and there's less friction between people you might not know," said Evan Vondmermeulen, a resident in Lincoln Heights. "Instead of just driving by and not looking at them, you may want to wave at them."

Farley said he believes working with children in the area will help the community grow and thrive.

"To take pride in, something to believe in," he said "Something to see, there's actually movement happening...Plant those seeds into kids brains. They have no choice but to learn."

Farley said the community garden teaches children how to garden and harvest through a program that runs every Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.