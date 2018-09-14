KENWOOD, Ohio -- As Hurricane Florence made its way to the Carolinas, some evacuees decided to head back home to the Tri-State.

"This is my first big hurricane," said Annie Banks, a graduate student at the University of South Carolina in Columbia. "Columbia floods really bad and the power typically goes out."

And this storm is no exception.

Some pictures from days ago show a river near Banks' apartment rising, and now she says the river walk is completely underwater.

Before it could get that bad though, Banks decided to pack up, grab her dog and make the 10 hour drive to her parent's house near Kenwood.

"Years ago we had just massive flooding," said Banks. "So you just never know what's going to happen."