Indian Hill shuts down program on primary school campus, says students were involved in 'inappropriate sexualized behavior'

INDIAN HILL, Ohio — The Indian Hill School District shut down an after-school program after learning students were involved in "inappropriate sexualized behavior."

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Kirk Koennecke said the district learned a student enrolled in the Champions program on the Indian Hill Primary School campus was involved in "inappropriate sexualized behavior with another student." During an investigation with the Indian Hill Rangers, Koennecke said they learned "a number of other students" may have also been involved in the behavior.

"Each of the families with children we believe are involved have been contacted, and we are working directly with the families to provide services necessary to help those students," Koennecke said. "Indian Hill Rangers continue their investigation as well and this matter remains a top priority for my entire administrative staff."

Champions offers before- and after-school programs for grades K-6, as well as half-day kindergarten and preschool. Koennecke said Champions uses the district's facilities, but noted Indian Hill does not have "any direct supervision" over the programs.

"... Indian Hill School District and Champions have concluded that the most appropriate action to support student safety and the ongoing investigations is to suspend operations of the Champions program offered on the Indian Hill Primary School campus effective immediately," Koennecke said. "Until this incident, we have had no issues with Champions, but the gravity of this situation dictated swift action to protect the safety of the children enrolled in its program."

Koennecke did not explain what the behavior was and the district did not say the age range of the students involved.

