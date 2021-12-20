Help is on the way for those struggling with property-related payments

HAMILTON COUNTY — The Hamilton County Treasurer's office expanded the Hamilton County Mortgage, Property Tax, and Utility Relief Program on Monday. The program is designed to help people who are struggling to pay their property taxes.

The county allocated $5 million from the American Rescue Plan to help homeowners who are behind on making property tax, mortgage, or utility payments because of the pandemic.

"You can get up to six months of past due payments from March of 2020 through the present," Hamilton County Treasurer Jill Schiller, said. "If you meet the following requirements 80% of area median income, your owner-occupied residence is in Hamilton County, you have proof that your property tax payment is past due and you have an established connection to the residence meaning it's your primary residence."

Payments can be used for delinquent tax payment dating back to March 1, 2020. Through this program, up to six months of past-due tax payments can be covered.

However, homeowners must have their primary residence in Hamilton County and there must be a documented income loss related to COVID-19 or the broader economic decline. Owners must live in the property they're seeking tax assistance for; second homes, rental properties, Airbnb and other types of rental properties do not qualify.

People can check for eligibility through Hamilton County Jobs and Family Services.

Related Article: Hamilton County homeowners to get full 30% property tax rebate in 2022

Related Article: "Pay to Stay" proposal could help renters fight eviction

