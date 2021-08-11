Watch
NewsLocal NewsHamilton County

Actions

Have a court date coming up in Hamilton County? Bring a mask

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Andy Overton
The Hamilton County Courthouse expects to start trials on July 13 after months of restrictions due to COVID-19. Some of the changes inside courtrooms include newly installed plexiglass that separates jurors and a mask requirement for everyone except witnesses.
Hamilton County courtroom with plexiglass
Posted at 8:30 PM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 20:30:45-04

Effective Wednesday, folks with a court date in Hamilton County will need to mask up before stepping into the Hamilton County Courthouse, regardless of vaccination status.

Mandatory masking will apply to anyone, including employees, entering the courthouse, according to a release from court administrator and chief probation officer Patrick Dressing.

Wearing a mask inside a courtroom may be required by the judge.

The rule will remain in effect until the county is no longer considered to be in a state of "high community transmission" by the Centers for Disease Control's COVID-19 data tracker.

Currently, all counties in the Greater Cincinnati region, including in Indiana and Kentucky, are considered to have high community transmission of the disease.

The data tracker shows that, in Hamilton County, roughly 52.8% of the population has received one vaccine shot; around 50.1% of the population is fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Cincinnati

Watch local news FREE anytime! Find the WCPO 9 app on your favorite streaming device.