Harrison man charged after officers found child pornography in his home

CINCINNATI — A Harrison man has been arrested after police discovered child pornography during a search of his home, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.

After receiving tips about 43-year-old Ronald Ledger's online activities, the Regional Electronics and Computer Crime Investigations section and the Harrison Police Department launched a joint investigation.

A search of his home revealed Ledger possessed a photo of an undressed 10-year-old posing in a sexual manner and downloaded video clips of "child sexual abuse material," including videos of adults sexually assaulting a young girl and an infant, court documents say.

Ledger was arrested Friday afternoon and stands charged with multiple counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor. He is being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center awaiting a Saturday morning court date.

The investigation into Ledger's online activities is ongoing, and police ask anyone with information to call (513) 946-8338.