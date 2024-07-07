Hamilton County to sell another 150 TVs amid Paycor Stadium renovations

CINCINNATI — Looking for a new TV? Well, Hamilton County is selling more televisions from Paycor Stadium.

The county is gearing up to sell another 150 TVs from the Bengals stadium amid multi-million dollar renovations to the stadium.

On June 1, the county sold 200 TVs in its first round of sales.

The televisions were used throughout the stadium and were all in working order when they were removed from the walls, the county said in a press release.

The TVs, which vary in sizes, are being sold at discounted prices, between $30 to $60. The first-come, first-served sale is taking place July 13 at Paycor Stadium's Gate D, which is on the newly expanded plaza off Elm Street. The sale starts at 8 a.m. and goes until noon or sell out.

Here's a breakdown of the pricing:



24" - 39" — $30

40" - 49" — $40

50" - 55" — $50

56" - 85" — $60

Those interested in purchasing a TV must pay in cash, with the exact amount of the purchase. Those buying TVs will also need to purchase their own universal remotes, but mounting brackets will be available at the sale for free.

Customers are allowed one TV per person, and there are also no returns. Also, buyers must bring their own loading help and a proper-sized vehicle to fit their TV selection, as TVs must be picked up immediately after purchasing.

The county said they are considering a third TV sale later this summer for any remaining TVs from Paycor Stadium. That date had yet to be determined.