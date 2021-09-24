Watch
Hamilton County deputies need help locating missing teenagers

Posted at 5:04 PM, Sep 24, 2021
Deputies on Friday requested the public’s help locating a pair of teenage girls who walked away from an Anderson Township care facility and have not returned.

Fifteen-year-old Amara Schlegel and 17-year-old Jemya Cooley may be in Western Hills or in the Dayton, Ohio area, according to deputies.

Schlegel stands 5-foot-5 and has brown hair with brown eyes. Cooley stands 5-foot-7 and also has brown hair with brown eyes.

Anyone with information about their locations should call Det. James Otte at 513-851-6000.

