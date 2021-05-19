Watch
Westside mini-golf course creates 'cicada-free' zones

Cicada Free Zone sign
Posted at 10:19 PM, May 18, 2021
CINCINNATI — The owner of a Westside mini-golf course is doing everything in his power to protect customers from cicadas.

General Custer’s Golf and Gulp put up bug netting held together by magnetic strips to create ‘cicada-free zones.’

General Custer's Cicada Free Zones

"We just hope that people come out and are not afraid to come here because, there's not too many creamy whips that can do this for outside enjoyment,” General Custer’s owner Keith Heinlein said. “We have the deck, and we covered it, we have the creamy whip, we can cover it, so, basically you only got a little bit of space that you have to be scared."

They’re still putting the finishing touches on the nets and workers on the golf course will have beehive helmets to protect themselves.

General Custers’ is also planning on holding special cicada golf tournaments and selling ‘cicada swatters.’

