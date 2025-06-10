Watch Now
FBI investigation underway at home in Green Township

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The FBI is actively investigating at a home in Green Township.

A WCPO crew saw FBI agents going in and out of a residence located in the 2800 block of Fairhill Drive.

A spokesperson for FBI Cincinnati told WCPO that they are conducting a federal investigation in the area, but they did not give the specifics of it.

Our crew also saw units from the Greater Cincinnati Hazardous Materials Unit at the home, as well as agents looking at items in the home's garage.

Neighbors told our crew that investigators have been at the house since 6 a.m.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.

