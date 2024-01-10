Court docs: Two charged after 4-year-old overdosed on fentanyl

CINCINNATI — Two people have been charged after a 4-year-old child was taken to the hospital, where physicians discovered the child was overdosing on fentanyl, according to court documents.

Court records show 34-year-old Alexis Scarborough was charged with one count of endangering children on Monday; according to the court documents, the incident happened November 25.

Court documents say Scarborough was visiting the child on his birthday at a home in Golf Manor when someone discovered the 4-year-old, who'd been thought to be napping, was not breathing well.

The child was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital, where physicians determined the child was overdosing on fentanyl.

Court documents say the hospital reported the child abuse to authorities.

A warrant was also filed charging Denard Bishop with one count of child endangering; court documents say Bishop "did neglect to show a duty of care and safety" for the child.

Documents did not say how the child is suspected of having come into contact with fentanyl.