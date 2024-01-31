Police chase stolen car to I-75, where it broke down in median

GLENDALE, Ohio — Overnight, police chased a stolen vehicle through multiple neighborhoods to I-75, where the vehicle got stuck in the median, according to Glendale police.

Police said they originally received a call about a stolen vehicle stopped at Winton and Fleming Roads in Springfield Township at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

The driver of the vehicle, a white Chevrolet Traverse, took off and police pursued, according to Glendale police. As the pursuit continued, officers from multiple jurisdictions joined in.

One Glendale police officer said she spotted the vehicle behind her on East Sharon Road, pursued by multiple other officers, and stopped to block traffic at East Sharon Road and Congress in Glendale.

Police said by that point, the vehicle had lost one tire; the driver of the stolen vehicle had hit police stop sticks, and crossed train tracks on Sharon Road at high speeds, police said.

The driver turned and headed onto the southbound lanes of I-75 briefly, police said. As officers pursued, the driver attempted to head into the highway median and cross into the northbound lanes, but the vehicle became stuck in the median near Glendale, police said.

From there, police said multiple suspects ditched out of the vehicle and ran; a K-9 was brought in to help search, but the search was eventually called off. Glendale police said the suspects are still at large.

After the chase ended, police said they closed the highway briefly to recover a Glock 9mm pistol that was lying in the middle of the highway. While near the stolen vehicle, police also saw one rifle inside the vehicle.

Police have not released any information on the suspects.