Grand Finale restaurant closes after 46 years

GLENDALE, Ohio — It is truly the finale for a popular Glendale restaurant.

The Grand Finale on Sharon Road announced Saturday it has permanently closed, stating it was in operation for 46 years.

“Our Grand Finale family is truly grateful for the love and support all of you have shown us,” the statement reads. “Through our generational friendship, you are family and we will miss you!”

The message is signed by Virginia Chambers, proprietor.

There was no explanation for the closure. Posts on Facebook on the Grand Finale Facebook page made just before Christmas advertised that the restaurant was open for meals just ahead of the holiday.