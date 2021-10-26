Police: Woman killed in Forest Park home

FOREST PARK, Ohio — A woman was found dead in her home and her husband was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Forest Park Police.

Police were called to a home on Bessinger Drive at around 3:47 p.m. Monday afternoon for a possibly suicidal person. When they arrived, they found 47-year-old Huletta Jenkins dead and her husband seriously injured.

Police have not said how Jenkins was killed, but they are investigating her death as a homicide. Her husband was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Forest Park police said they have a suspect in custody in connection with Jenkins' murder, but have not released the identity of that person.