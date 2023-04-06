Police: 1 man shot Wednesday night outside Forest Park gas station

FOREST PARK, Ohio — One person was shot in a Wednesday night shooting in Forest Park, Forest Park police Sgt. Jackie Dreyer said.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m., Dreyer said an unidentified man was shot outside a Speedway gas station at the corner of Smiley Avenue and Winton Road.

That man was transported to UC Medical Center. Dreyer said his condition is unknown at this time.

She said police do not have any suspects at the moment as the shooting remains under investigation.

Multiple police departments, including Colerain Township, Green Township, Green Hills and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, all assisted Forest Park police at the scene.

