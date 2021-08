FOREST PARK, Ohio — One man is dead in a crash that closed the eastbound lanes of I-275 near Forest Park for hours.

The crash happened just after 5:00 p.m. and the eastbound lanes did not reopen until shortly after 10:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Forest Park police said four vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police did not say whether others were hurt in the crash, or how badly.