Man shot to death inside Forest Park apartment complex

A Forest Park man died after being shot in the abdomen early Friday morning, police reported Friday afternoon.

Officers responding to a call for help at a Pennington Court apartment complex found Tyler Cunningham, 29, wounded inside.

Cunningham died hours later at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

According to police, officers had already responded to two other calls for help at the same apartment overnight: One for a stolen vehicle report and another for a report of someone banging on the patio door. Officers have not yet determined whether the calls are connected to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the attack should call Forest Park police at 513-595-5220.