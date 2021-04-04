Forest Park Police searching for missing 5-month-old

A 5-month-old child is missing after her father took her from her grandmother's home in Forest Park Saturday night, according to Forest Park Police.

Police said at around 8:50 p.m. Saturday night, 24-year-old Christian Jackson took his daughter despite a filed protection order that prohibits him from having contact with his daughter or her mother. Police said he has a history of domestic violence.

Police said they haven't been able to contact the girl's mother, Lillian Armstrong, and are not sure whether she's with Jackson.

Jackson, who stands five feet and eight inches tall and weighs around 145 pounds, may be driving a 2015 red Toyota Prius with an Ohio license plate of JIY-7198.

Anyone who may know where Jackson, Armstrong or their daughter are can ccall the Forest Park Police at 513.595.5220.