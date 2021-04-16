Victims ID’d in fatal 2-vehicle crash in Fairfield Twp.

Fairfield Twp. officers are investigating a double fatal, two-vehicle crash on Ohio 4 that happened Friday morning, the Journal-News reported.

A 2003 Toyota Corolla was headed south on Ohio 4/Hamilton-Middletown Road and driven by Terri Alcorn, 67, of Cincinnati, when it crossed the center of the road and struck a 2002 Toyota Sienna headed north, said Fairfield Twp. Police Sgt. Brandon McCroskey. The Sienna was driven by Janice King, 65, of Monroe.

Emergency crews were dispatched at 9:56 a.m. to Ohio 4 in front of Butler Tech in Fairfield Twp.

King was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Cincinnati, McCroskey said. She died at the hospital. Alcorn died at the scene of the accident.

Two women died after one vehicle struck another Friday morning, April 16, 2021, on Ohio 4 in front of Butler Tech in Fairfield Twp. The case remains under investigation. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

“We’re unsure right now if it was a medical emergency,” McCroskey said. “We’ll know that when the coroner’s office rules on all that.”

He said speed, drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the accident.

The Butler County Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy of the driver who died at the scene of the crash, and the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy of the driver who died at the hospital.

The Fairfield Twp. Police Department and members of the Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team continue to investigate the crash.