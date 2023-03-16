Police find 1 dead inside Fairfield residence following SWAT standoff

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Fairfield officers were met with gunfire while responding to a welfare check on Woodmont Court, police told Journal-News.

Officers were dispatched to a home on Woodmont at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. There was a brief standoff with the Hamilton-Fairfield Special Weapons and Tactics team before officers made entry into the residence and found the resident dead, Fairfield Police Chief Steve Maynard said.

Maynard said one officer did receive minor injuries, but no officers were struck with gunfire.

Woodmont Court is not far from the FurField Dog Park.

