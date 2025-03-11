PD: 7 injured, 1 severely, after man crashes into police cruisers, other vehicles during chase in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Seven people were injured, including one severely, after a 23-year-old man crashed into several vehicles during a chase in Fairfield, the Fairfield Police Department said.

Fairfield police said the department was asked to locate Evonte Young, who was wanted out of Spencer County, Kentucky, southeast of Louisville, on multiple felony warrants. Young's warrant stemmed from an incident in which he struck a deputy while fleeing a traffic stop.

Police said officers located Young's vehicle in the 200 block of Bent Tree Drive on Monday. As officers approached the vehicle, Young drove off in a stolen vehicle and struck two police cruisers before fleeing the area. While attempting to flee, Young crashed his vehicle at a high rate of speed at the intersection of South Gilmore Road and Mack Road, police said.

During his attempt to flee, Young also crashed into a medical transport van and a passenger vehicle. Police said seven people in those vehicles were injured, including the driver of the medical transport van, who has life-threatening injuries.

Police said that after Young crashed the stolen vehicle, he ran on foot but was taken into custody after a brief chase.

Police said Young was in custody at the Butler County Jail, but the jail's website says he is no longer a current inmate.

