Ohio BMV announces self-service kiosks for vehicle registration renewals

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday new self-service kiosks allowing drivers to renew vehicle registrations on their own time.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Ohio BMV Registrar Charlie Norman announced the pilot launch of kiosks at nine locations across the state. Drivers can use the self-service machines to renew vehicle registration and print off cards and validation stickers.

"The service announced today offers a convenient way for Ohioans to quickly and easily renew their vehicle registration so they can continue on with the rest of their day," Husted said.

Kiosks are currently set up at the following registrar and retail locations:



Deputy Registrar, 3481 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH

Deputy Registrar (outside of the BMV), 990 Morse Rd., Suite A, Columbus, OH

Deputy Registrar, 972 N. Court St., Medina, OH

Meijer, 6325 S. Gilmore Road, Fairfield, OH

Meijer, 7150 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights, OH

Meijer, 2200 Tiffin Ave., Findlay, OH

Meijer, 1391 Conant St., Maumee, OH

Riesbeck’s Food Market, 800 Howard St., Zanesville, OH

Rhodes Tower Lobby, 30 East Broad St., Columbus, OH

The kiosks cannot update an address or insurance, and they will not accept cash or check. Drivers will need to provide their current vehicle registration, vehicle registration renewal notice or plate number and ZIP code.

Multiple locations will have 24-hour availability, and the BMV said it plans to expand the system to additional locations after gathering data from the pilot program. Drivers can also renew their registration, replace registration cards or stickers and exchange license plates using the BMV's website.