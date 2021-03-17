Man indicted on murder charge in Fairfield shooting

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — A Fairfield man faces several charges including murder following a December 2020 shooting that left one man dead.

On Dec. 19, Fairfield Police responded to an incident at Brittany Lane and found 35-year-old Benjamin Burrell shot outside his residence. He was taken to Mercy Health-Fairfield Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The Butler County Coroner determined Burrell's death was a homicide.

On Wednesday, a Butler County Grand Jury indicted 24-year-old Bijan Michelangelo Jabbari on one count of murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery and having weapons while under disability.

Police said Jabbari is currently being held in Florida at the Desoto County Jail on unrelated charges.