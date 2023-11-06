Man critically injured in Fairfield lawnmower accident has died

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The 53-year-old Indiana man severely injured last week in a lawnmower accident in Fairfield has died, according to police.

Shawn King was injured Oct. 31 when the lawnmower he was riding at the Villages of Wildwood complex overturned, and he was submerged in a pond. He was mowing next to the pond when the mower turned and landed on top of him. He and the equipment went into the water, police said.

Fire crews were able to get King out from under the zero-turn mower, and he was taken by ambulance to Mercy Health-Fairfield in order to be transported by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Cincinnati.

Police said hospital officials reported that King died at 12:57 a.m. Monday. He was an employee of All Seasons Lawn & Snow.

The Occupational Health and Safety Administration responded to the scene the day of the accident, and officials with the agency said they have opened an investigation, which can take upwards of six months to complete.