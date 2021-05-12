10-year-old girl killed in Fairfield ATV crash

A 10-year-old girl died of her injuries following a Tuesday afternoon ATV wreck on Hunter Road, according to Fairfield police.

Butler County Coroner Lisa Mannix would later identify the girl as Reagan Vanoss, Officer Doug Day wrote that Vanoss had been riding an ATV with her father when the vehicle crashed.

“We are currently uncertain as to why, but the ATV flipped and subsequently landed on the girl,” Day wrote. “Emergency personnel attempted life-saving measures, however the injuries were too severe and sadly she succumbed to her injuries.”

Vanoss's father is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital, Day added.

The Fairfield Police Department’s investigation into the cause of the wreck is ongoing.