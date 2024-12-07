Sheriff: Officials investigating juvenile fatally shot in Elmwood Place

ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio — Officials are investigating after a juvenile was fatally shot Friday night in Elmwood Place, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said the shooting happened near the intersection of Highland Avenue and Oak Street just after 11 p.m.

A male juvenile was transported to UC Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office has not identified the juvenile or any suspects in the shooting.

An investigation into the juvenile's death is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hamilton County Sheriff's Tip Line at 513-586-5533 or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.