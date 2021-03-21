Elmwood Place home a total loss after fire

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — A home on McGregor Avenue is a total loss after it caught fire overnight, according to Elmwood Place fire chief Matt Morgan.

The fire, which started early Sunday morning, took six hours to extinguish and caused damage to two neighboring homes, Morgan said. No one was injured; the homeowner was not home when the house caught fire. He had been taken to the hospital for an unrelated medical condition shortly before the fire broke out.

Here’s a look at the house fire on McGregor Ave in Elmwood Place- McGregor blocked off at Township Ave (5:38 AM) @WCPO pic.twitter.com/IDgOuH9g1u — Sina Gebre-Ab WCPO (@SinaGebreAb) March 21, 2021

Clifford Holston, who lives two houses down, said neighbors woke him up this morning so he could get out of his home as a precaution.

“It was blazing. It was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I grabbed a jacket and came on out. I couldn’t believe it. It was crazy,” Holston said.

Kenneth Carr’s daughter and two grandchildren live next door. He said his daughter's house sustained significant damage from the fire.

“When I went in … it’s water all the way through the house … and that whole side, all the windows are broken from the inside," Carr said.

Firefighters are investigating what caused the fire.