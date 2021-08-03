Watch
Deputies: Missing Symmes Township man may be in danger

Posted at 3:17 PM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 15:17:53-04

MASON, Ohio — Deputies requested the public’s help on Tuesday locating James Baumgarten, an 83-year-old Symmes Township man last spotted Monday afternoon.

Baumgarten is without his medication and “may be in the early stages of dementia and/or Alzheimer’s,” deputies wrote in a missing persons notice.

He was last seen near the Walmart on Bowen Drive in Mason, Ohio, around 3:30 Monday afternoon.

According to deputies. Baumgarten was wearing a brown long-sleeved shirt, khaki pants and brown shoes. He drives a green 2007 Toyota Avalon with Ohio plates reading ECC3842.

Anyone with information about Baumgarten’s location should call 911 or contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 513-851-6000.

