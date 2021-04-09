44th Delhi Skirt Game set for August

After being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, the 44th Delhi Skirt Game is set to be played on August 13, 2021.
The softball game will be held at Delhi Park like in past years, and there will be plenty of queens showing off their skills.
More information will be released about the game in the coming days.
#BREAKING The 44th Delhi Skirt Game will be on August 13th 2021 at Delhi Park. The game starts at 6 pm. More information will be posted on our website. @Local12 @FOX19 @WCPO @Bob_Herzog @JohnGumm— Delhi Skirt Game (@delhiskirtgame) April 9, 2021