44th Delhi Skirt Game set for August

Posted at 7:14 AM, Apr 09, 2021
After being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, the 44th Delhi Skirt Game is set to be played on August 13, 2021.

The softball game will be held at Delhi Park like in past years, and there will be plenty of queens showing off their skills.

More information will be released about the game in the coming days.

