Police: Delhi woman kidnapped, forced to withdraw thousands from bank

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two men kidnapped a Delhi woman at gunpoint Wednesday morning and forced her to withdraw thousands from her bank account, according to Delhi Township police.

Both suspects remained at large by Thursday night.

Police said the pair attacked the victim early Wednesday morning, forcing their way into her Kitty Lane home and her car. They threatened her until she agreed to visit a series of local banks to make large withdrawals — about $10,000, according to investigators.

The victim was too frightened to call police or say anything to workers as the suspects drove her from ATM to ATM.

“They actually took my car and took me to the bank,” the victim said in a 911 recording released Thursday. “I had to go to a bunch of ATMs. Then they got out at the Delhi Kroger and somebody picked them up. They told me not to look, and I didn’t look because I was so afraid.”

The suspects got away with her money when the robbery was complete, but police believe they may be able to find at least one of them using surveillance video captured during one of their ATM visits.

WCPO Police say this man forced his victim (whose face is blocked) to withdraw thousands from her bank account early Wednesday morning. He and another suspect escaped.

"He's pretty distinguishable,” Malacuso said. “He has a scar above his eyebrow and he has a yellowish bruise on his eye, so we're asking the public if anyone recognizes the indivudual. Although he's wearing a mask, that scar might stand out to them.”

Anyone with information about the crime or either of the suspects should call 911.