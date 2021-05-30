Delhi Twp. to honor fallen veterans with new memorial

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Veterans in Delhi Township will honor those killed in action with a new memorial today.

The Delhi Township Veterans Association had the memorial built in 2007 at Veterans Memorial Park and they've gradually expanded it since. The addition they're unveiling today will put the names of those killed in action front and center.

What they've done is remove the old bricks with the names of those killed in action and replaced them with a new black granite plaque.

The format will resemble the Wall of Honor -- it will feature the names of 21 veterans from Delhi Township dating all the way back to World War II.

A ceremony starting at 1 p.m.Sunday will include a roll call and 21 gun salute and wreath laying for those 21 veterans killed in action.

WCPO’s Craig McKee, an Air Force veteran, will be speaking and the Delhi Township Veterans Association will provide lunch after.