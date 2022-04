COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Colerain police are searching for a 12-year-old boy last seen in Groesbeck Friday night.

Isaiah Hines is believed to be wearing khaki pants, a blue shirt and gray jacket. Police said Hines was last spotted in the area of Highwood Lane at around 7:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 513-321-COPS.

