Police: Man arrested after hostage situation, hours-long standoff in Colerain Township

COLERAIN TWP., Ohio — A 67-year-old man was arrested early Saturday morning after a hostage situation and hours-long standoff in Colerain Township, the Colerain Township Police Department said.

Police said that officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Royal Glen Drive on Friday shortly after 8 p.m. for reports of a possible hostage situation. Officers were told that a man was possibly holding a woman hostage at gunpoint in the home.

When they arrived on scene, officers surrounded the home and contacted the Hamilton County Police Association Special Weapons and Tactics Team, also known as HCPA SWAT.

At this time, the woman being held hostage was able to escape the residence unharmed, and she was escorted into safety. Police did not say exactly how she escaped the home.

Though the hostage had escaped, the man, identified as 67-year-old Abdullah Mustafa, refused to exit the home, police said.

The SWAT team negotiated with Mustafa for over six hours into Saturday before a search warrant was carried out on the residence and Mustafa was taken into custody.

Mustafa has been booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center. He's been charged with felonious assault, having weapons under disability, unlawful restraint, inducing panic and domestic violence.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Colerain Township Police Department at 513-321-COPS (2677).