Police arrest 2 juvenile grinches in vandalism of Christmas decorations for boy with cancer

WCPO Staff
8:41 AM, Sep 20, 2018
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Police say they have arrested two juveniles responsible for vandalizing Christmas decorations put out for a 2-year-old boy with terminal brain cancer.

Residents began placing decorations out to help their young neighbor Brody Allen celebrate a final Christmas because his doctors have said he won't reach Dec. 25. 

But vandals began destroying the decorations over the past few days, police said. They said there had been several incidents and some residents had been victimized more than once.

Todd Allen, Brody’s father, previously said it was disheartening to see people destroy decorations put up to honor his son’s last wish.

“It's Christmas -- you can pop Santa, we're just going to put him right back up,” Allen said. “You can't break Christmas."

Police said they caught the two juveniles Wednesday night and the suspects confessed to several of the incidents. The two, who police did not identify, were driven to juvenile detention. Police said charges have been filed.

