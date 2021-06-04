Man faces murder charge in Colerain Township shooting

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man faces a murder charge after a Colerain Township shooting that left another man dead on May 22.

In court documents, police said Tysean Clifford, 29 of Winton Hills, fatally shot Emmanuel Jones in the chest after a confrontation in a parking lot along the 3100 block of Regal Lane.

On Tuesday, police arrested Clifford and charged him with Jones' murder. According to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office, Clifford was indicted Friday.

Clifford is currently lodged in the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $1 million bond awaiting a June 11 court date.