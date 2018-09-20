CINCINNATI -- Gordon Holcomb has only one clue telling him where his parents are buried.

All the 81-year-old knows about his parents’ burial sites is that they’re located somewhere in Beech Grove Cemetery -- wherever plot 27, section 5D is.

He can't tell where they are based on those coordinates. The information center at the cemetery disappeared long ago, and Holcomb has no idea which area to look in.

The disarray within the Springfield Township cemetery is part of a larger trend: A lack of state oversight that leads to dilapidated cemeteries and costs passed on to taxpayers.

Cemetery owners are required to keep records of where people are buried, according to Ohio Department of Commerce guidelines. Owners are also required to maintain the grounds and graves and repair roads.

Holcomb says this is not the case with Beech Grove Cemetery.

"I see sunken markers, sunken stones, stones that are leaning forward … I’ve been to a lot of cemeteries, and I’ve never seen one in this condition,” Holcomb said.

Township officials weren’t able to take possession of the cemetery until 2012, when previous owners Bethel Church abandoned the property.

Springfield Township trustee Gwen McFarlin said by that time she had already heard numerous complaints from people with loved ones buried there. Officials turned to the only enforcement available in the absence of ownership: They declared Beech Grove Cemetery a nuisance at every meeting.

“It was a vicious sort of cycle that we were going through, but it was the only legal process we had available to us so that we could even cut the grass,” McFarlin said.

The oversight of Beech Grove, along with 4,166 cemeteries across Ohio, is the responsibility of the Department of Commerce.

“In this particular case, undoubtedly, the state wasn’t terribly active in enforcing their policies,” Springfield Township Administrator Chris Gilbert said.

Gilbert is less optimistic.

“Unfortunately the State Department of Commerce is not immune to the same issues that local governments are,” Gilbert said. “Resources are scarce, the ability to enforce policies, laws and regulations are difficult when you don’t have the manpower or resources to do so.”

Complaints ranged from holes in the ground to people not receiving tombstones, according to Ohio Department of Commerce records. A Union Township mother in 2012 filed a complaint with the Department of Commerce, alleging the cemetery buried another child in her child’s grave.

Out of the thousands of cemeteries throughout the state, the Department of Commerce has only received 222 complaints since 2010, and employees only referred one of those complaints to a county prosecutor.

“Unfortunately, just like any law, the enforcement of that law is only as good as your ability to enforce it,” McFarlin said.

Township officials thought they’d finally be able to take on the upkeep when Bethel Church abandoned the cemetery, but taxpayers inherited the cemetery’s debt: About $200,000 in liens and back taxes.

Township officials then spent six years to pass a new law to have those fees forgiven; they also spent tens of thousands more on maintenance repairs and they plan to spend up to $25,000 more to create maps so people can find where their loved ones are buried.

“That money would have been spent on other infrastructure projects in the community whether that be street repaving, storm sewer repair," McFarlin said. "The mowing and maintenance of our parks.”

Gilbert said the real problem is it’s not clear how much taxpayers would have paid had guidelines been enforced from the beginning. He said it would make more sense for the state to allow local governments to enforce cemetery guidelines, since local governments suffer from the fallout.

“I would say -- giving local governments as far reaching ability as they possibly can to allow us to deal with these situations locally without dealing with a very lengthy legislative process to get us to the point we are today,” Gilbert said.

Springfield Township officials say they’re partnering with the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center to help restore the historic cemetery. This is good news for people like Holcomb, who haven’t been able to pay respects to loved ones in years.

“It’s important because it reflects on our personal feelings,” Holcomb said. “Our hearts. Our memories. It’s, it’s painful.”

Officials believe they will be able to help Holcomb find his parents' grave this year.

WCPO has reached out to the Ohio Department of Commerce for comment.