Three-vehicle crash shuts down part of Colerain Ave. for hours

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP — Police say three cars were involved in a crash on a stretch of Colerain Avenue between Lapland Dr. and Byrnside Dr. Monday evening.

First responders took three people to the hospital but police have not released any information on their injuries.

One of the drivers crashed into the Monfort Aquarium and Pets building and partially broke through one of the outside walls.

Crews have been out on scene since at least since 8:00 p.m. Colerain avenue will be closed between Lapland and Byrnside while police process the scene.

Police have not yet released a reason for the crash and the investigation is ongoing.