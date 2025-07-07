Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Coroner: Man found unresponsive in Colerain apartment complex pool drowned

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man drowned at a Colerain Township apartment complex on Sunday, according to officials.

Colerain Township officials said police were dispatched on Sunday at around 3:25 p.m. to the Prime Apartments and Townhomes at White Oak, on Rocker Drive, for reports of a drowning.

When they got there, Colerain fire and EMS crews found a man unresponsive in the pool. That man was identified Monday morning by the Hamilton County Coroner's Office as 32-year-old Alxioune Mbaye.

Colerain officials said emergency crews pulled Mbaye from the pool and took him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The press release from Colerain officials says Mbaye's death "appears to be accidental in nature at this time," but it is still under investigation. Anyone who may have any information can contact Sgt. Mike Stockmeier at 513.321.COPS.

