Colerain Township woman helps those in need during the pandemic

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A woman from Colerain Township took it upon herself to be a good Samaritan to those in need throughout the pandemic.

In July 2020, Lisa Reifenberger created the Facebook page Colerain Cares in order to help others in the community. She collects donations, stores them in her garage and then delivers the items to anyone who needs them.

Even though Reifenberger is based in Colerain Township, she said she helps those outside of her neighborhood, too.

"There's nobody that we won't help," Reifenberger said. "I ask location last ... everybody needs help."

At first, Reifenberger was delivering care packages to people who were home bound, but now she said she delivers a wide range of items to people in need.

"You’d be surprised by what people need help with," she said. "Whether it’s clothes on their back, food for their family or just $50 to pay their electric bill just to keep it on.”

Reifenberger is not the only person in Colerain Township that has stepped up to help others either. Patti Wadell is a frequent donor to Colerain Cares.

"When you pass blessings along that you've received in life, you continue to be blessed," Wadell said.

Some people also get in contact with Colerain Cares because they need someone to listen.

"I have people that will message me and they just don’t know what to do sometimes," she said. "My phone goes off constantly. I never not answer it.”

And Reifenberger will call or message those people back later on to see how they are doing.

"I follow up on them. And I follow up again," Reifenberger said. "They’re Colerain Cares family is what they are to me.”

If you would like to donate to Colerain Cares or if you need assistance, you can email them at coleraincareinc@gmail.com, you can visit their Facebook page here or you can visit their website here.