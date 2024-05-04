Watch Now
Colerain police investigating 30-year-old man found shot to death inside home

Posted at 2:17 PM, May 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-04 14:21:24-04

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police are investigating a 30-year-old man found shot to death inside a home in Colerain Township, Colerain police said.

Around 1:23 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a home in the 2700 block of Niagara Street for a person not breathing.

There, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified him as Devintre Gill.

Police have not released any suspect information and their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact Sgt. Mike Stockmeier at 513-321-2677.

