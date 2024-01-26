Colerain man accused of neglecting his 80-year-old mother indicted more than two years after her death

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 47-year-old man was indicted Thursday for the death of his mother by "means of elder neglect," the Colerain Township Police Department said.

On Dec. 30, 2021, officials responded to a home along Poole Road for a woman suffering from a stroke. Gayle Gamel, 80, was taken to Mercy West Hospital where she died the next morning. Police said the Hamilton County Coroner's Office ruled her death a homicide by means of elder abuse.

During an investigation, police found that Gayle Gamel had fallen out of a chair inside of her home on or about Dec. 20, 2021. Gayle Gamel's son, 47-year-old Michael Gamel, also lived in the home and was her primary care provider.

Police said Michael Gamel "failed to provide care or contact emergency services" for his mother for roughly 10 days while she laid on the ground, which lead to her death.

On Thursday, Michael Gamel was indicted on one count of failing to provide for a functionally impaired person and one count of involuntary manslaughter. He was arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Mike Stockmeier at 513-321-2677.